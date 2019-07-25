Crime
Airdrie RCMP look for man who reportedly exposed himself to woman

Airdrie RCMP are looking to identify a man believed to have exposed himself to a woman near the urgent care centre on July 19.

RCMP in Airdrie are investigating whether a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman last week was the same man involved in other similar incidents.

Police said Thursday that a woman reported a man exposed himself to her at about 5:50 p.m. on July 19 near the Airdrie urgent care centre.

The man was described as being about 20 years old with a dark complexion and approximately 5’3″ to 5’7″ tall, with a slight build. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey zip-up hoodie with two black stripes at the time of the incident, according to police.

RCMP said investigators are looking into whether this is related to previous incidents of indecent exposure in the area.

They’re also looking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in a surveillance video photo, or for information related to this incident. Anyone with tips can contact the RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.

