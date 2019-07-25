Canada
July 25, 2019 2:37 pm

Federal minister cancels review, places proposed Cape Breton airport on hold

By Staff The Canadian Press

Golfers walk the fairway on the 528 yard, par 5, 18th hole at Cabot Cliffs, the seaside links golf course rated the 19th finest course in the world by Golf Digest, is seen in Inverness, N.S. on Wednesday, June 1, 2016.

The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
A proposed airport project in western Cape Breton is on hold with the cancellation of a review by the federal minister of rural economic development.

In a statement released today by her office, Bernadette Jordan says there currently isn’t enough information to demonstrate how the airport project to be located near Inverness will “respond to Cape Breton’s needs.”

Jordan says it won’t receive approval until a fresh proposal is submitted that can clearly demonstrate how the airport would improve the quality of life for local residents.

The minister encourages the project partners to work together with the province and municipalities on a revised proposal that would clearly fit criteria laid out in the federal funding program.

The proposed airport would mainly service the Cabot Links golf resort in Inverness.

The mayor of Port Hawkesbury has expressed concerns about having another airport only an hour away from her town’s Allan J. MacEachen airport.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

