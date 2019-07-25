Ontario high school teachers union says contract talks stalled over dispute with school boards

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s high school teachers says contract talks with the province and its public school boards have stalled.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation president Harvey Bischof says the parties disagree over what to negotiate at both central and local tables.

Bischof says the school boards want too many issues bargained at the central table that the union argues should be dealt with in local talks.

READ MORE: Approximately 1,000 Toronto high school teachers declared surplus amid uncertainty over staffing

The dispute will head to the provincial labour board on Aug. 22 and Bischof says a ruling on the dispute could come in September.

The Ontario Public School Boards’ Association says it respects the union’s right to trigger the dispute resolution system.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has called on all parties to reach a deal as soon as possible.