Regina police searching for woman charged with theft, possession

The Regina Police Service says officers are searching for a woman wanted on several charges, including auto theft.

Police describe Kiana Rae Rosebluff, 21, as an Indigenous woman with a thin build who stands five feet four inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has long, light brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Rosebluff has two scripted word tattoos: one on her left forearm and another on her right shoulder. Police say she also has a tongue piercing.

Rosebluff is facing charges, including breach of an undertaking, possession under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.