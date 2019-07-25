Regina police searching for woman charged with theft, possession
The Regina Police Service says officers are searching for a woman wanted on several charges, including auto theft.
Police describe Kiana Rae Rosebluff, 21, as an Indigenous woman with a thin build who stands five feet four inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has long, light brown hair and brown eyes.
READ MORE: Regina police charge 2 in connection to recent auto theft
According to police, Rosebluff has two scripted word tattoos: one on her left forearm and another on her right shoulder. Police say she also has a tongue piercing.
Rosebluff is facing charges, including breach of an undertaking, possession under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and theft.
READ MORE: Regina police charge man, 24, in relation to auto theft investigation
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.