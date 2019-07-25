Crime
July 25, 2019 12:25 pm

Regina police searching for woman charged with theft, possession

By Online Producer  Global News

Regina police are looking for 21-year-old Kiana Rae Rosebluff, who is facing multiple charges, including auto theft.

Provided / Regina Police Service
A A

The Regina Police Service says officers are searching for a woman wanted on several charges, including auto theft.

Police describe Kiana Rae Rosebluff, 21, as an Indigenous woman with a thin build who stands five feet four inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has long, light brown hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: Regina police charge 2 in connection to recent auto theft

According to police, Rosebluff has two scripted word tattoos: one on her left forearm and another on her right shoulder. Police say she also has a tongue piercing.

Rosebluff is facing charges, including breach of an undertaking, possession under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and theft.

READ MORE: Regina police charge man, 24, in relation to auto theft investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Auto Theft
Breach of Undertaking
Crime
Crime Stoppers
Possession
Regina
Regina Crime
Regina Police
Regina Police Service
RPS
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.