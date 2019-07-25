Global News Winnipeg welcomes Lisa Dutton as new 6 p.m. anchor

Global News Winnipeg is excited to welcome Lisa Dutton as the latest addition to the 6 p.m. newscast as of Tuesday, July 30.

Dutton replaces longtime anchor Heather Steele, who recently celebrated her last day on-air July 12, and has joined sister radio station Global News 680 CJOB as Executive Producer.

No stranger to the prairies, Dutton was stationed in Saskatoon for 12 years as the morning anchor. She was a key player in the successful launch of Global News Morning Saskatoon and quickly became a favourite with viewers — covering everything from politics to parenting.

Prior to her time in Saskatoon, Dutton worked as a late-night anchor in Regina and a video journalist in her hometown of Prince Albert, Sask. She relocated with her family to Winnipeg in 2015.

“Lisa’s thirst for knowledge, naturally-curious nature and passion for news has brought her back to the Global News family,” said Brent Williamson, News Director, Global News Winnipeg.

“Her down-to-earth relatability helped lead Global News Morning Saskatoon to #1 in the market and makes her a natural fit for our viewers and team here in Winnipeg.”

“I’m thrilled to be back at the news desk and to be working with the forward-thinking team at Global Winnipeg,” said Lisa Dutton, Global News at 6 Winnipeg Anchor.

“The opportunity to connect with viewers using great storytelling has always been a passion of mine and I look forward to bringing Manitobans together by sharing their stories.”

Lisa is a proud mom of two boys and a rescue dog named Tate.