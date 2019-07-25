Nova Scotia records higher-than-expected budget surplus in 2018-19

The Nova Scotia government says it registered a final surplus of $120 million in fiscal 2018-19.

Audited financial statements released today say the figure is $90.6 million higher than the original budget estimate.

READ MORE: The numbers you need to know about from Nova Scotia’s 2019 budget

Finance Minister Karen Casey says the government’s fiscal management enabled it to address increased demands for health care and unexpected expenses – such as assisting farmers hit by frost damage.

Expenses were up $11.3 million to $11.75 billion, mainly due to rising health costs and increased funding for remediation projects, including two abandoned mines.

WATCH: N.S. tables another balanced budget

At the end of the fiscal year, the province’s net debt was $15.01 billion.