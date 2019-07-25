1 injured in 50-acre field fire in Hamilton Township

One person was taken to hospital as firefighters battled a 50-acre field fire in Hamilton Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., Hamilton Township firefighters were called to Sully Road north of County Road 9 for a reported field fire. The area is 20 kilometres north of Cobourg.

READ MORE: Lightning lights up Okanagan skies, causes spot fires

Firefighters say strong winds caused the blaze to spread quickly as smoke could be seen for kilometres.

The blaze required additional support from the Port Hope and Alnwick/Haldimand Township fire departments.

The owner of the property was taken to hospital in Cobourg with minor burns and smoke inhalation, according to firefighters.

Hamilton Township deputy fire chief Mike Robinson says the fire spread after a tractor/hay baler caught fire.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

WATCH: North Kawartha firefighters battle blaze along Coon Lake