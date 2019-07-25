NSHA says registration kiosks ‘temporarily unavailable’ in Halifax, Eastern Shore

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says that registration kiosks at clinics and facilities in the central zone are temporarily not working on Thursday.

In an emailed statement, the NSHA says that registering at facilities in the Halifax, Eastern Shore and West Hants areas have been affected.

The statement goes on to say that the public should arrive early and expect longer than normal waits to register.

The health authority says more staff have been called in to assist during the outage and that it is working to fix the issue.

