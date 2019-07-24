Marking International Self-Care Day

Wednesday marks International Self-Care Day, a time to raise the profile on your health and well-being.

Located in the heart of Liberty Village, you find a yoga studio that’s not so typical.

“Here at Oxygen Yoga and Fitness we have FAR infrared panels put into our ceilings and a special air filtration system that takes out the stale air during class,” said Ravina Bains, owner of Oxygen Yoga and Fitness in Liberty Village.

“So it circulates fresh air into the studio creating a dry heat.”

This state-of-the-art technology has many benefits including: Detoxification, pain relief, skin purification and weight loss.

“You actually burn more calories just by being in the room alone,” Ravina said.

“If you do one yoga class, you burn about 800 calories.”

So on this International Self-Care Day, be good to yourself by doing a little deep breathing, relaxation, and calming of the mind.