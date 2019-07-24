High temperatures in Lethbridge cause animal safety concerns

The weather is heating up in southern Alberta and with the high temperatures come concern for animal safety.

The Lethbridge Animal Shelter is reminding residents not to leave their pets unattended in vehicles, even in cars with air conditioning.

“Number one [for animal safety] is not putting them in any sort of environment where the heat is a dangerous factor and obviously that is a vehicle,” said Skylar Plourde, an animal control officer.

“There’s really no safe way to do it. Even newer vehicles with air conditioning systems… we don’t encourage people to leave animals unattended at all.”

Since May 30, the shelter has received 20 calls reporting incidents of people leaving their pets alone in vehicles. The most recent report was on Monday, when temperatures hit a high of 29 C.

The total number of reports in previous years averages out to about 80 per year, and although numbers are down so far this year, Plourde said he expects them to rise if the weather remains in the 20 to 30 degree range.

Plourde said hot vehicles aren’t the only unsafe areas for pets.

“We do not encourage people to leave their pets unattended in their backyard. So going off to work in the day and leaving them outside is not a good idea because the environmental factors change so quickly,” he explained.

“It could be forecasted to be only 25 C when you leave for work, but it’s southern Alberta, it changes so quickly, it could get a lot hotter.”

Leaving your pets outside leaves too many external factors that you may not have control over, he explained. For example, on hot days, water left outside for pets will evaporate quicker.

“The best place is just to leave them indoors where they have access to proper ventilation, whether that’s keeping windows open or [using an] air conditioning system… [and] obviously leaving them with access to water,” Plourde said.