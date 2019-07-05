Weather
Pet owners advised to keep animals indoors as hot, humid weather continues in London

By Staff 980 CFPL

With sizzling temperatures forecast for London, the local humane society is reminding pet owners to keep their furry friends cool.

With another hot day in store for London, it’s a good idea for you and your pet to stay indoors, according to the local humane society.

Officials with the Humane Society London and Middlesex are reminding pet owners to be careful with animals outdoors as the temperature continues to rise.

Friday’s forecast is calling for a high of 31 C with a humidex value of 41.

“When we’re under this extreme heat, the best idea is to keep our pets at home,” Steve Ryall, executive director of the humane society, said.

“If they can’t be inside, be sure to give them lots of water, shelter and food, and check on them frequently.”

To keep your animal companion active, Ryall suggested taking walks when the sun goes down or keeping pets active inside.

He also said that while giving your furry friend a dunk in the pool is a good idea, it isn’t enough to significantly cool them down.

“The pool will definitely help cool them off for a little bit, but ultimately, they have a hard time keeping themselves cool. Overheating and exhaustion can set in quickly,” he said.

Ryall added that if your pet is not acting like themselves, is panting excessively or has trouble getting up and down, they may be suffering from heat exhaustion.

“Move them into a cool area, if possible,” he said. “Worst-case scenario, take them to the emergency vet.”

The sweltering temperatures will continue into Saturday, with humidex values reaching into the mid to high 30s before a cold front moves in over the weekend, bringing with it cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

