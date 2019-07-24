Agape Table loses donations in North End warehouse blaze

A massive fire that completely destroyed a North End warehouse this week has also left a Winnipeg soup kitchen scrambling to make sure its clients have warm clothes this winter.

Agape Table had storage space in the building at 274 Jarvis Ave., which went up in flames early Monday morning.

Dave Feniuk, Agape’s general manager, said the 600-square-feet of space was filled with donated winter wear as well as donated prizes for a fundraising golf tournament the non-profit is holding later this summer.

While all of the donations were lost to the flames, Feniuk said it could have been worse.

“Luckily it wasn’t here,” he said in the basement of Agape’s Furby Street soup kitchen Wednesday.

“We’re getting 300 to 500 guests every morning, so through the resilience of Agape and our guests, we’ve never missed a meal.

“Material possessions can be replaced, but we’ve become that essential service and unfortunately can’t be replaced.”

The city says the fire at the warehouse started around 12:45 a.m. Monday, and crews spent the next 32 hours fighting the fire, demolishing the building, and putting out hotspots.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation, and no damage estimates have been released.

As well as Agape, the warehouse was home to a number of businesses and organizations, as well as artists and musicians, who used the building for studio and jam space.

Feniuk couldn’t say exactly how much winter wear was lost in the fire, but said the charity gives away more than 1,000 coats every year and they were “well on our way” to being ready for this year’s winter.

As for the donated prizes, which included things like golf bags and coolers, Feniuk said Agape is now starting from scratch to be ready for the Aug. 22 tournament.

The non-profit is now turning to Winnipeggers to help them replace the donations lost in the fire.

“We’re looking for anything and everything,” said Feniuk.

“Winter coats, boots, socks, toques — more so the winter stuff — if you can help with the golf tournament stuff, that would be absolutely amazing too, but … we’re in the people business, looking after their winter needs is a lot more important now than a golf tournament.”

For more information on how to help Agape table check out their website or call 204-783-6369.

