Charges laid but suspects not located in Alberta ammonite fossil theft

Raymond/Magrath RCMP have laid charges against two men in the theft of a rare ammonite fossil valued at more than $40,000, but haven’t been able to locate the suspects.

RCMP say 34-year-old Bryan David Fyfe and 26-year-old Logan Cash Orville Heavy Shields allegedly committed the theft on July 16.

Both men have been charged with theft over $5,000 and trespassing.

RCMP released descriptions of the suspects Wednesday and is asking for the public’s help finding them.

Fyfe is described as:

5’11” tall and 181 lbs

Brown hair and brown eyes

Sideburns and facial hair

Heavy Shields is described as:

6’1” tall and 190 lbs

Brown hair and brown eyes

Tattoos on his arm and chest

RCMP said Fyfe drives a red, 1988 GMC pickup truck, but believe the appearance of the truck could recently have been altered to now have a black stripe on it.

Just after noon on July 16, RCMP received a call of a theft in progress. Workers at the southern Alberta mining company said they witnessed the theft and followed the culprits, but said they had to back off after being threatened with a pickaxe.

When RCMP arrived, the suspects had fled the scene and they haven’t been able to locate them since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raymond/Magrath RCMP at 403-752-4747.