Charges laid but suspects not located in Alberta ammonite fossil theft
Raymond/Magrath RCMP have laid charges against two men in the theft of a rare ammonite fossil valued at more than $40,000, but haven’t been able to locate the suspects.
RCMP say 34-year-old Bryan David Fyfe and 26-year-old Logan Cash Orville Heavy Shields allegedly committed the theft on July 16.
Both men have been charged with theft over $5,000 and trespassing.
RCMP released descriptions of the suspects Wednesday and is asking for the public’s help finding them.
Fyfe is described as:
- 5’11” tall and 181 lbs
- Brown hair and brown eyes
- Sideburns and facial hair
Heavy Shields is described as:
- 6’1” tall and 190 lbs
- Brown hair and brown eyes
- Tattoos on his arm and chest
RCMP said Fyfe drives a red, 1988 GMC pickup truck, but believe the appearance of the truck could recently have been altered to now have a black stripe on it.
Just after noon on July 16, RCMP received a call of a theft in progress. Workers at the southern Alberta mining company said they witnessed the theft and followed the culprits, but said they had to back off after being threatened with a pickaxe.
When RCMP arrived, the suspects had fled the scene and they haven’t been able to locate them since.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raymond/Magrath RCMP at 403-752-4747.
