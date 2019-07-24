Canada
Charges laid but suspects not located in Alberta ammonite fossil theft

July 19: Employees at a southern Alberta mining company were left a bit stunned this week after a rare ammonite fossil was stolen from right under their noses. Not only does the company want the fossil returned, it's also calling on area law enforcement for additional support. Chris Chacon reports.

Raymond/Magrath RCMP have laid charges against two men in the theft of a rare ammonite fossil valued at more than $40,000, but haven’t been able to locate the suspects.

RCMP say 34-year-old Bryan David Fyfe and 26-year-old Logan Cash Orville Heavy Shields allegedly committed the theft on July 16.

Both men have been charged with theft over $5,000 and trespassing.

RCMP released descriptions of the suspects Wednesday and is asking for the public’s help finding them.

Fyfe is described as:

  • 5’11” tall and 181 lbs
  • Brown hair and brown eyes
  • Sideburns and facial hair

Raymond/Magrath RCMP identified the suspects in the theft of a rare fossil

Alberta RCMP

Heavy Shields is described as:

  • 6’1” tall and 190 lbs
  • Brown hair and brown eyes
  • Tattoos on his arm and chest

Raymond/Magrath RCMP identified the suspects in the theft of a rare fossil

Alberta RCMP

RCMP said Fyfe drives a red, 1988 GMC pickup truck, but believe the appearance of the truck could recently have been altered to now have a black stripe on it.

Just after noon on July 16, RCMP received a call of a theft in progress. Workers at the southern Alberta mining company said they witnessed the theft and followed the culprits, but said they had to back off after being threatened with a pickaxe.

When RCMP arrived, the suspects had fled the scene and they haven’t been able to locate them since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raymond/Magrath RCMP at 403-752-4747.

