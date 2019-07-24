Thieves used roof to steal high-end purses from Guelph business: police
Guelph police are looking for some thieves who may be sporting new handbags following a reported break-in on Silvercreek Parkway.
Officers were called to a business on Tuesday to investigate, but it’s unclear when the robbery actually happened.
Police said the suspects entered the building through the roof and managed to steal high-end purses made by Coach and Michael Kors.
It’s not known how many purses were taken, but police said they are tan, white and pink.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7163.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.
