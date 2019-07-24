Politics
July 24, 2019 3:41 pm
Updated: July 24, 2019 3:46 pm

Federal government criticizes Ontario for eliminating out-of-country health insurance

By Staff The Canadian Press

Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor says the increases could pose a hardship.

Adrian Wyld / File / The Canadian Press
A A

TORONTO – Canada’s health minister says the Ontario government’s plan to eliminate out-of-country health insurance could jeopardize access to necessary medical care.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor says in a letter to her Ontario counterpart Christine Elliott that the policy will lead to higher private health insurance premiums.

Story continues below

Petitpas Taylor says that even modest increases in insurance rates could pose a hardship for people who travel regularly to the United States for work or leisure.

READ MORE: Ontario moves forward with plans to scrap OHIP program for travellers abroad

The program currently covers out-of-country inpatient services up to $400 per day for a higher level of care, such as intensive care, as well up to $50 per day for emergency outpatient and doctor services.

In May, Elliott announced the decision to scrap the program following a six-day public consultation, saying it is very costly and does not provide value to taxpayers.

The province spends $2.8 million to administer approximately $9 million in claim payments through the program every year.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Christine Elliott
Ginette Petitpas Taylor
Ohip
Ontario government
Ontario health care
Ontario out-of-country health insurance
Ontario travel health insurance

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.