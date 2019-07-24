Manitoba Hydro turns off power to rescue stranded kitty

Manitoba Hydro had to cut power briefly Wednesday morning in Hazelridge, a community in the R.M. of Springfield, to rescue a cat trapped on the top of a pole.

The cat’s owner told Manitoba Hydro it had been stuck there for a day and a half.

Hydro turned off the line, took a bucket truck up to the area and brought the cat down, said Hydro spokesman Riley McDonald.

“It’s safe and sound and on the ground,” McDonald said of the cat, although it was a bit shaken up.

The outage affected 14 Manitoba Hydro customers for about a half an hour.

