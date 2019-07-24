Man accused of vandalizing home of Penticton mass shooter’s ex-wife makes first appearance

A man accused of throwing a rock through a window of Kathy Brittain’s home in Penticton, B.C., made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Kathy Brittain is the former wife of accused mass murderer John Brittain.

John Brittain is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder after a quadruple homicide in Penticton on April 15.

The victims — Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch, and Darlene Knippelberg — were all neighbours of Kathy Brittain on Cornwall Drive in Penticton.

Sources said at the time that she had disputes and grievances with her neighbours. Police have not commented on a potential motive for the shooting spree.

On June 22, two months after the killings, Zachary Charles Steele is accused of vandalizing Kathy Brittain’s home by throwing a rock through the window.

He was charged with mischief to property over $5,000. It’s unknown if he is a relative or a friend of the victims.

The alleged vandalism was revealed during a court appearance for John Brittain last week as his lawyer fought a no-contact order application.

“About two or three weeks ago Ms. Brittain’s home was seriously vandalized with approximately $10,000 worth of damage that was done,” said lawyer Paul McMurray.

“There is an insurance claim pending and there is also a criminal charge pending and Ms. Brittain has become even more emotionally fragile and isolated,” he said.

The judge approved the no-contact order between John and Kathy Brittain, as she may appear as a witness for the Crown.

Steele’s next court appearance is in two weeks.

He declined to comment outside the court house.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.