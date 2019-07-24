Canada
July 24, 2019 1:41 pm
Updated: July 24, 2019 1:42 pm

B.C. chiefs call on Canada to cancel funding for controversial Hawaii telescope

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Giant telescope the focus of Hawaii protest (July 21)

A A

OTTAWA — The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says Canada should bail out of a plan to build a large new telescope in Hawaii on land claimed as sacred by Indigenous Hawaiians.

Story continues below

In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Hawaii Gov. David Ige, the organization calls for construction plans for what’s known as the Thirty Meter Telescope project to be shut down and for the Canadian government to withdraw support for the project.

READ MORE: Opponents of massive telescope in Hawaii gather for protest march

In April 2015, the former Conservative government announced it would provide up to $243.5 million for the project over a 10-year period.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the Canadian government’s support for the telescope runs counter to its commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

READ MORE: Hawaii’s Thirty Meter Telescope: What is it, and why are people protesting?

The organization’s comments come as protesters have been blocking a road to the summit of Mauna Kea, a site considered to be sacred.

On Tuesday, a judge denied a motion filed by telescope opponents seeking a temporary restraining order to stop construction.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
canada funding hawaii telescope
canada support thirty meter telescope
hawaii telescope
hawaii telescope protest
indigenous hawaiian
Mauna Kea
mauna kea telescope
Thirty Meter Telescope
thirty meter telescope protest
Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.