Home in Windsor Junction, N.S., is broken into while homeowners were sleeping: RCMP

Halifax District RCMP received a report on Tuesday of a break and enter into a home on Capilano Drive in Windsor Junction.

Police said the suspect(s) entered an unlocked vehicle in the driveway and opened the garage door with the garage door opener.

The suspect(s) then entered the attached garage and went into the main area of the house. Several items were stolen from the residence including the garage door opener.

The homeowners were home when this happened, but did not notice their home had been broken into until they woke up and then called police.

Police are reminding property owners to lock their homes, garages and vehicles, especially overnight.