Amateur football teams have chance to win their way into next month’s NFL Exhibition game at IG Field

The Oakland Raiders and On Ice Entertainment are providing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with an opportunity to give young football players in the province a chance to compete for free tickets to next month’s NFL exhibition game at IG Field.

The Blue Bombers will be hosting a free 7v7 football tournament Sunday, July 28 at IG Field for Peewee (ages 12-13), Bantam (ages 14-15) and Girls Flag (ages 14-18) age groups.

The winning teams in each category will win 40 tickets to see the Raiders square off against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 22 at IG Field.

Each participating team in the tournament will also be eligible for a draw to win 40 tickets to the game as well.

“What a great event for our youth football community and a great opportunity to come play a game at IG Field,” said Winnipeg Football Club President Wade Miller in a team news release.

“We would like to thank the Oakland Raiders and On Ice Entertainment for providing this opportunity for amateur football.”

The Blue Bombers said registration is free, but space is limited. For more information, or to register a team, visit www.bluebombers.com/7v7.

