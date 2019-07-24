Burnt bacon puts Brandon bumblers behind bars

Overcooked bacon is apparently to blame for an incident at a Brandon apartment in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Brandon police said they were called, along with local firefighters, to a 20th Street residence after neighbours reported smoke coming from an apartment.

Police said the door to the apartment had to be breached, and once inside, they found two intoxicated people, passed out.

The excessive smoke was caused by bacon cooking on the stove that had been left to burn.

The 24-year-old man and 26-year-old woman in the suite were lodged at Brandon Correctional Centre after being treated in hospital.

