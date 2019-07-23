3 charged in alleged Burnaby kidnapping where suspect fell from upper balcony

Three men accused in a botched kidnapping attempt in Burnaby earlier this month have now been charged, according to the RCMP.

The incident left one of the alleged kidnappers seriously injured.

READ MORE: Alleged kidnapper falls up to 11 storeys into bush attempting to flee from Burnaby RCMP

The incident is alleged to have happened July 5 at an apartment building on the 4900-block of Sanders Street.

It prompted a massive police response that saw Burnaby RCMP and the Emergency Response Team attempt to enter an 11th floor apartment.

According to police, the suspects tried to climb out the unit’s balcony to evade police. Two of them were arrested after climbing part of the way down the building, while the third fell up to 11 storeys into a bush.

READ MORE: Six men found guilty in 2016 East Vancouver kidnapping, double homicide

B.C.’s civilian watchdog the Independent Investigations Office was called in due to the serious natures of the suspect’s injuries.

The Burnaby RCMP says charges of kidnapping and forcible confinement have now been approved for Obinna Njoku, 36, Abdulkadir Handule, 23, and Abdullah Abdullahi, 32.

The IIO’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

WATCH: (July 5, 2019) Alleged kidnapping at a Burnaby high-rise ends with a suspect falling from balcony