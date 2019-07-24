Saskatchewan weather outlook: 30° heat slips away with severe storms

Severe storms, 30-degree heat and a roller coaster of temperatures on the way.

Severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Saskatoon, Regina and much of southern and central Saskatchewan.

Conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorm development Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

After one of the mildest mornings of the year with temperatures only dipping back to the mid-teens, conditions warmed into the mid-20s quickly in the morning as clouds and thunderstorms rolled in.

A low-pressure system brings in the risk of severe storms during the day with large hail, heavy downpours, strong winds and even a possible tornado as the mercury soars toward the 30s with humidity making it feel as warm as 34.

Wednesday night

The risk of storms eases during the evening as clouds linger in Saskatoon and clear out of Regina overnight and both cities cool into low double digits.

Thursday

Strong northwesterly winds develop behind the system with gusts in excess of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour possible in parts of Saskatchewan, dunking daytime highs back into the low 20s in Saskatoon, mid-20s in Regina.

Clouds will linger in the Saskatoon area with a chance of showers right through the day with a sunny morning in Regina followed by clouds arriving late in the day.

Friday

Overcast skies will linger Friday morning before clouds start sliding out during the day as daytime highs in both cities climb to around 26 degrees with a slight chance of showers.

Weekend outlook

Another system builds in this weekend with a kick of heat ahead of it on Saturday causing temperatures to soar toward the 30s before the coupled cold front knocks them back into the low 20s on Sunday with a chance of showers.

Jane Crumly took the Your Saskatchewan photo for July 24 in Regina:

