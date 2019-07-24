Live coverage: Mueller testifies before Congress about Trump-Russia collusion probe

Former special counsel Robert Mueller will appear before U.S. Congress’ House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees Wednesday to answer questions centered around his investigation on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller released a 448-page report on his investigation’s findings in April, but has since faced calls to answer follow-up questions.

READ MORE: Robert Mueller to testify before Congress — here’s everything you need to know

During Wednesday’s testimony, Mueller will face questions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

The testimony will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and last about three hours.

There will be live updates on Mueller’s testimony below.