Live
July 24, 2019 8:04 am
Updated: July 24, 2019 8:15 am

Live coverage: Mueller testifies before Congress about Trump-Russia collusion probe

By Staff Global News

WATCH LIVE: Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee.

A A

Former special counsel Robert Mueller will appear before U.S. Congress’ House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees Wednesday to answer questions centered around his investigation on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller released a 448-page report on his investigation’s findings in April, but has since faced calls to answer follow-up questions.

READ MORE: Robert Mueller to testify before Congress — here’s everything you need to know

During Wednesday’s testimony, Mueller will face questions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

The testimony will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and last about three hours.

There will be live updates on Mueller’s testimony below.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
mueller congress
mueller congress watch live
mueller live
mueller livestream
Mueller report
Mueller testimony
Rober Mueller
Robert mueller watch live
Russia Investigation
what to expect mueller testimony

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.