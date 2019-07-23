Robert Mueller to testify before Congress — here’s everything you need to know

Robert Mueller is set to testify before Congress Wednesday, fielding questions from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers about the Russia investigation.

The former special counsel released his much-waited 448-page report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election in April.

Since then, he’s faced calls to answer further questions on his report and was eventually subpoenaed by Democrats.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mueller’s upcoming testimony.

What time does it start?

Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET; a second hearing by the House Intelligence Committee will begin at noon.

It will last a total of three hours.

It will be only the second time Mueller will speak publicly, after he spoke at a press conference in May.

What will Mueller say?

Mueller’s testimony will include an opening statement, but his spokesman said it would be similar in substance to his statement in May.

The former special counsel has suggested in the past that he will not comment on issues beyond what is already in his report.

In May, he told reporters at a press conference that “the report is my testimony.”

“I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress,” added at the time.

Mueller’s report did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to swing the election, but said Trump could not be cleared of trying to obstruct the investigation.

On Monday, the Justice Department wrote a letter to Mueller urging that his testimony “remain within the boundaries of your public report because matters within the scope of your investigation were covered by executive privilege.”

What are the Democrats and Republicans going to say?

Still, Democrats are preparing questions to highlight the report’s most damning details. Judiciary panel Democrats planned to practice with a mock hearing behind closed doors Tuesday.

The Democrats also fired back at the Justice Department’s letter to Mueller. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Mueller did not need to follow the instructions contained in the letter.

“He does not have to comply with that letter. He doesn’t work for them. And that letter asks things that are beyond the power of the agency to ask even if he still worked for them,” Nadler said in a CNN interview.

The Republicans, who have routinely criticized the Mueller investigation, plan to stay the course during Wednesday’s testimony.

On Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz told Fox news: “We have to do more than just question Mueller. We have to expose his biased investigation.”

Doug Collins, a top Republican on the House Judiciary Committe, made similar comments this week.

“Remember, the Mueller report is a one-sided report,” Collins said. “It has not been questioned from the other side. This is our chance to do that.”

What Trump is saying

U.S. President Donald Trump has said Democrats are wasting time by calling on Mueller to testify on the report, reiterating that it was a “witch hunt.”

Trump wrote that lawmakers should rather be questioning Mueller on some other issues, including “why were all of Clinton’s people given immunity.”

….But the questions should be asked, why were all of Clinton’s people given immunity, and why were the text messages of Peter S and his lover, Lisa Page, deleted and destroyed right after they left Mueller, and after we requested them(this is Illegal)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

Trump has said he will not be tuning into Mueller’s testimony.

Other Trump administration officials have expressed similar sentiments. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Monday that the president has “zero concern” about the testimony.

