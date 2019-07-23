Northumberland OPP lay several impaired driving charges over weekend

Northumberland OPP laid several impaired driving charges over the weekend.

On Saturday around 3 p.m., officers attended a seasonal residence on Merrill Road in Alnwick-Haldimand Township after receiving reports that a pickup truck struck the cottage which sustained minor damage, police said.

READ MORE: Teen facing drug, impaired driving charges following collision in Peterborough: police

Police allege the driver left the scene but was located not far from the collision scene at his residence. He allegedly refused to comply with the officers’ directions and assaulted an officer, OPP said Tuesday.

Michael Colin Rogers, 50, of Roseneath, was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation While Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Assault Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Resist Peace Officer

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 28. at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on August 28, 2019.

On Sunday around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Rice Lake Scenic Drive in Hamilton Township. The driver was not injured but police allege he was under the influence of alcohol.

Harley Clohecy, 28, of Hamilton Township was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired- blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug 14.

Also on Sunday, around 1:30 p.m. officers stopped an SUV on Bridge Street West in Campbellford to investigate an alleged Highway Traffic Act offence. Police detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage from the driver’s breath.

READ MORE: Oshawa man accused of driving with blood alcohol triple the legal limit: Peterborough police

Garry Cordelle Gall, 61, of Trent Hills was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)

Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 14.

WATCH: Feds consider changes to new impaired driving laws after B.C. complaints grow