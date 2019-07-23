Nighttime podcast recap: Storming Area 51

In this episode of the Nighttime podcast, host Jordan Bonaparte is joined by MJ Banias, author of The UFO People: A Curious Culture and an expert in the world of ufology, to better understand the Storm Area 51 movement.

This event has caught the imagination of Nighttime podcast and the world.

READ MORE: ‘Storm Area 51’ creator reveals himself, unveils plan for 1.7M visitors

On Sept. 20, at 3 a.m., nearly two million people have pledged to descend on the Nevada desert as part of a tongue-in-cheek mission to liberate aliens and pull back the veil of secrecy around what’s inside the legendary Area 51 base.

The U.S. Pentagon confirmed that the top-secret site exists in 2013, but it has never acknowledged the alien rumours. The facility helped develop stealth aircraft technology as a detachment of Edwards Air Force Base, according to declassified CIA documents, and the U.S. Air Force says it’s prepared to stop any invasion.

READ MORE: U.S. Air Force ‘stands ready’ to defend Area 51 from 1 million Facebook users

Matty Roberts created the event “Storm Area 51 — They can’t stop all of us” after listening to two alien enthusiasts on Joe Rogan’s podcast in June. The event has gone viral over the last three weeks.

