Worms found in salmon at Barrhaven Farm Boy no health hazard: Ottawa Public Health

A customer says they found worms “moving around” in salmon they bought at the Farm Boy on Woodroffe Avenue in Barrhaven.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed to have purchased sockeye salmon to prepare for Sunday. That, they said, was when they discovered the worms.

The customer said that’s when they contacted Ottawa Public Health.

OPH confirmed on Monday that they did receive a complaint from a customer and launched an investigation as a result.

“On Sunday July 21, Ottawa Public Health received a complaint from a resident about sockeye salmon purchased at Farm Boy located at 3033 Woodroffe Ave,” said the organization is a statement to Global News.

“OPH conducted an initial inspection of the site, with cooperation from the site’s manager. No health hazard was identified in response to the consumer complaint while on-site at the retail location.”

OPH says that the matter has now been referred to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Global News contacted Farm Boy and CFIA for comment but did not hear back by deadline.

