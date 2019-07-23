Fuel spill in Oakville shuts down major roadway for two days

A fuel spill from a truck crash in Oakville has shut down a major road in the city for the next two days.

Halton Regional Police say the spill happened after a tanker truck collided with a car around Noon on Monday on Burnhamthorpe Road between Trafalgar and Ninth Line.

READ MORE: Rolling lane closures on the Linc this week: City of Hamilton

The resulting spill from the truck has contaminated that stretch of roadway and has city crews cleaning up the hazard.

Police say the crews have advised them cleanup will take two days leaving no access to that section of the Burnhamthorpe Road.

Road Closure:

Burnhamthorpe Rd is currently closed in both directions between Trafalgar Rd and Ninth Line due to a fuel spill from a transport truck involved in a collision. ^AJF — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) July 22, 2019

WATCH: Victims killed, injured in Danforth shooting honoured at anniversary ceremony