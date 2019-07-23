Traffic
Fuel spill in Oakville shuts down major roadway for two days

Halton police say a stretch of Burnhamthorpe Road will be closed for a couple days.

A fuel spill from a truck crash in Oakville has shut down a major road in the city for the next two days.

Halton Regional Police say the spill happened after a tanker truck collided with a car around Noon on Monday on Burnhamthorpe Road between Trafalgar and Ninth Line.

The resulting spill from the truck has contaminated that stretch of roadway and has city crews cleaning up the hazard.

Police say the crews have advised them cleanup will take two days leaving no access to that section of the Burnhamthorpe Road.

