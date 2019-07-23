John Tory asks Toronto Parking Authority to scrap plans on Eglinton West

Toronto Mayor John Tory has sent a letter to the city’s parking authority, asking that it back down on plans to build a parking lot in the city’s Eglinton West neighbourhood and instead leave the land for affordable housing.

The lot, which is located at 2204-2212 Eglinton Ave. W. and includes a neighbouring property on Caledonia Road, was acquired by the Toronto Parking Authority around five years ago.

“Due to the construction of the Eglinton Light Rapid Transit (‘Eglinton LRT’) line, the TPA is actively pursuing new acquisition opportunities to help offset any anticipated losses of on-street parking spaces along Eglinton Avenue,” the parking authority said in a report on the project at the time.

“TPA staff is also looking for suitable sites that would accommodate the longer-term demand for public parking in the area.”

However, Tory wants to see the land, which holds both commercial and residential properties, used for affordable housing.

The mayor sent a letter to the Hartley Lefton, chair of the parking authority, in which he expressed his concerns.

“I am committed to building more affordable housing in the City of Toronto and I have made it clear that our priority should be building more of that housing close to transit — especially when we are making investments in new transit construction,” Tory wrote.

“Given the proximity of the Eglinton Crosstown construction underway right now, I believe 2204-2212 Eglinton Ave. W. would be a prime location for transit-oriented development.”

The parking authority is scheduled to hold a vote on the issue during a meeting Tuesday, though Tory said he believes the issue will be deferred for further discussion. The issue was already deferred last month.

The mayor said he has also been in touch with Coun. Mike Colle, who oversees the area and supports deferring the issue pending consultations.

