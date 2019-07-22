‘We will miss seeing him’: Loyola teacher diagnosed with brain tumour passes away

Sean Ryan, a well-loved Loyola High School teacher, has passed away.

Loyola High School president Paul Donovan shared the news on the school’s website.

Donovan said Ryan died over the weekend at the West Island Palliative Care Residence, surrounded by his wife, Nathalie Fauteux, and his mother.

“Sean was was in very little pain and spent his last few hours reminiscing with Nathalie and his mother at his side,” Donovan wrote.

Ryan was diagnosed in November with a brain tumour.

The young father had suffered from symptoms since July, but thought it was related to a concussion he suffered while playing baseball

It wasn’t until he had a seizure and underwent scans that the highly aggressive Stage 4 glioblastoma multiforme was found.

“While there are no words or thoughts that can take away the pain of loss, we can find some consolation in that we have been part of Sean’s life journey and that he has been a part of ours,” Donovan wrote.

“We will miss seeing him, his sense of humour and especially his smile that conveyed such great warmth but we will continue to feel his presence in our lives and in our community.”

Visitations will be held at the Belvedere Funeral Complex in Senneville on Monday July 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m.

A funeral will be follow on Tuesday at St. Ignatius of Loyola parish at 11:00 a.m.

Donovan said the Loyola community will also hold its own memorial service once the school year gets underway in September.

— With files from Global’s Rachel Lau

