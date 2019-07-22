Politics
July 22, 2019 7:56 pm
Updated: July 22, 2019 8:07 pm

Al Franken ‘absolutely’ regrets resigning amid unwanted kissing allegations

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid, on her nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File
Former Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota says he “absolutely” regrets resigning from the Senate after seven women accused him of unwanted kissing or touching.

Franken made the comments in an interview with The New Yorker magazine, his first in-depth interview since his resignation, for a story published Monday.

WATCH: Dec. 22, 2017 — Al Franken uses final Senate speech to list Trump’s ‘lies’

In the same article, seven Democratic or independent current or former senators say they also regret calling for Franken’s resignation in December 2017.

The story questions some of the assertions against Franken and quotes several female former staff members and close friends who described him as physically clumsy but not predatory.

READ MORE: Al Franken resigns from Senate over sexual harassment allegations

Franken’s initial accuser, Leeann Tweeden, declined to comment for The New Yorker article and didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment from The Associated Press on Monday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

