Calgarians open mini outdoor food bank: ‘Whatever you like, you can take’

Already known for a project that feeds the mind, Calgary’s Love With Humanity Association has a new effort aimed at feeding the body.

The non-profit charity group has built and stocked cabinets full of non-perishable food items.

“This is a mini outdoor food bank,” association founder Syed Hassan said. “Open 24 hours. Come anytime: no registration required, whatever you like, you can take.”

The cabinets sit along the street outside Hassan’s house in the northeast Calgary community of Saddle Ridge, beside the group’s first multicultural little free library.

It’s full of donated books in several languages, including Punjabi, Urdu, Russian and Korean.

Hassan got the idea after noticing the challenges facing new immigrants.

“Seniors and newcomers, they have no ride to go to the library,” Hassan said.

The Love With Humanity Association has since installed the multicultural little libraries in several other spots.

“(We’ve launched) in seven cities in Alberta,” Hassan said. “This library, we are giving as a community gift.”

The association’s volunteers hope for similar success taking the mini outdoor food banks to other communities around the province.

“Because you know the Alberta situation,” Hassan said. “People are jobless.”

“We are taking the initiative and starting here, hoping it will catch on,” volunteer Waki Sayeed said. “We will be reaching out to all mosques, synagogues, churches, temples and opening something similar.”

Hassan is a manager with a heavy equipment company, with his fellow volunteers also juggling work and raising families.

“We are all very busy but we are putting (in the) effort, we are putting (in the) time,” Hassan said. “We don’t have any funding, we don’t have any resources. We do our best.”

As an immigrant who came to Canada in 2009, Hassan is grateful for the opportunities he’s found.

“We are responsible to do something for Canada, pay it back,” Hassan said. “This is our passion, this is from our heart. And our motto is love and peace: our team (is) spreading love and peace everywhere.”