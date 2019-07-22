Original Hockey Hall of Fame president to resign after 40 years

Long-time president of the Original Hockey Hall of Fame in Kingston is stepping down.

Mark Potter, who has been involved with the organization for almost 40 years, is set to resign after serving in the top role for two decades.

“It’s a big responsibility,” Potter said.

“You’re looking after a special hockey collection, but you’re also trying to run a museum.”

Current vice-president Larry Paquette will take over as president within a year from now.

“Larry and I both share the same philosophy and vision for the Hall of Fame,” said Potter.

“I’m going to stay around for at least a year or so to work on special projects and still have some involvement, but stay away from the day-to-day operations.”

