Saskatchewan weather outlook: 30-degree heat returns

Remarkable 30-degree heat returns.

Heat warning

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for northern Saskatchewan for temperatures reaching 30 degrees combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees for the next three days.

A ridge of high pressure continues to build over the western prairies and with it will come a very warm airmass producing daytime high temperatures near 30 degrees.

Heat warning across northern #Sask for daytime highs ~30 degrees & overnight lows around 16 degrees or warmer for the next 3 days https://t.co/9x2pz8UJAr #ypa #skstorm #yxe pic.twitter.com/R8tHavRjCu — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 22, 2019

Temperatures are not expected to cool off until mid-week.

Weather forecast

Monday

Saskatoon and Regina started off the week in low double digits early Monday before the mercury soared into the mid-20s heading into the noon hour under mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds will bubble up during the afternoon as both cities continue heating up into the high 20s with humidex values in the low 30s.

Monday night

Conditions will cool back into the mid-teens Monday night as clear skies linger.

Tuesday

A mix of sun and cloud will kick off the day on Tuesday before skies clear to bring about a mostly sunny late morning and afternoon.

Temperatures soar during the day, making their way back into the low 30s, but with humidity, it will feel like the mid-30s as a major upper ridge pushes through.

Wednesday-Friday

A system developing in Alberta will build clouds in during the day on Wednesday, bringing in a return to the severe thunderstorm risk later in the day with afternoon highs soaring back into the 30s.

Clouds and showers will linger behind the system on Thursday in Saskatoon with daytime highs knocked back into the low 20s as drier conditions prevail in Regina before both cities rebound to the mid-20s on Friday.

Weekend outlook

Another kick of heat is expected on Saturday as afternoon highs return to the high 20s or low 30s before more clouds and a chance of showers collide with a cold front on Sunday to topple temperatures back into the mid-20s.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for July 22 was taken in Saskatoon by Jeff Wizniak:

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop-shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.