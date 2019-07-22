‘I want things to change:’ N.B. community fire chief fed up with late ambulances

The fire chief of a small New Brunswick community says it took an ambulance more than 30 minutes to arrive at a cardiac arrest call over the weekend, which he says may have resulted in the middle-aged man’s death.

Ligouri Turbide, chief of the Baie-Sainte-Anne Fire Department, says members of his crew responded to the call at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters performed CPR on the 49-year-old man for half an hour, waiting for an ambulance to arrive, Turbide says. When the paramedics arrived, they continued to perform CPR on the man for another half hour but could not revive him and he was pronounced dead.

Turbide later found out the ambulance had to come from Miramichi – nearly 50 kilometres away.

“I wasn’t too happy regarding that,” Turbide told Global News in a phone interview Monday. “That ambulance should have been here.”

“I know they’re short-staffed and whatever, but in this scenario, if the ambulance would have been on scene, it might have been a different story. We’re 30 minutes away from Miramichi and that’s the closest ambulance?”

Ambulance NB has not yet responded to Global News’ call for comment.

Chief Turbide later shared the experience on his Facebook and the post was shared over 260 times within 24 hours.

“I know their system is having a hard time lately, but I want things to change,” he said.

“I don’t want to wait two years for things to change neither.”

He says this isn’t the first time an ambulance has been late. A year and a half ago, Turbide says a woman went into cardiac arrest and, once again, firefighters were required to perform CPR for over 30 minutes until ambulances arrived.

That woman, too, passed away.

Shortly after winning the election, the Conservative New Brunswick government announced it would be “putting lives over language” by scraping bilingual hiring requirements for paramedics in some mainly unilingual regions.

But a Court of Queen’s Bench judge has ruled that loosening the bilingual requirements for paramedics would violate the Official Languages Act and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Turbide believes that was a step in the right direction and is calling for paramedics to receive a salary increase, with hopes of attracting more young people to the industry to address the shortage.

“It shouldn’t be a wage problem, because right now it’s a life problem,” he said. “Money shouldn’t be an issue for life problems, and I think right now it is.”