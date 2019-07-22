Monday Morning Magic lets kids with special needs take over K-Days midway

Monday Morning Magic is a special day that many in the community look forward to every year. The event sees kids with special needs take over the K-Days midway before the gates open to the public.

Hundreds of kids between the ages of three and 12, along with their families, will get the park to themselves Monday morning. Some local celebrities and heroes, including members of the Edmonton police, RCMP and Edmonton Eskimos cheer team, will join in the fun.

The event creates a subdued midway experience for children who may be overwhelmed by the regular noise and crowds.

“It gives them that experience in a safe and protected environment,” Northlands president and CEO Peter Male said Monday morning.

“It’s really important to give that opportunity to everybody… It’s really special to our hearts and our community partners and corporates that support us.”

Male anticipates about 500 kids will experience the midway during Monday Morning Magic this year. The event is now in its 42nd year.

This year’s K-Days festival kicked off Friday with a parade through downtown. The 10-day event wraps up on Sunday.