2019 K-Days festival kicks off with parade through downtown Edmonton

It’s that time of year again. K-Days kicks off Friday with the annual parade through downtown Edmonton.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and runs east along Jasper Avenue from 108 Street to 101 Street, before heading north for a block. The parade then makes its way west along 103 Avenue, coming to an end at 103 Street.

READ MORE: Downtown Edmonton road closures for 2019 K-Days Parade

This year, there are more than 100 entries in the parade.

READ MORE: K-Days announces concert headliners including The Offspring, Kip Moore and Aqua

This year’s parade will be live streamed online in this story post from 10 a.m. to around noon when the parade wraps up. Community reporter Margeaux Maron and weather specialist Mike Sobel will host Global Edmonton’s parade coverage.

A new element to this year’s parade is a partnership with Alberta Music, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Alberta Music is dedicated to helping local professionals in the music industry succeed.

Watch below: The 2019 K-Days Parade route

READ MORE: Octo-lolly, Butterbeer soft serve and pizza perogies on the menu for K-Days this year

The 10-day K-Days festival starts as soon as the parade ends, with the gates at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands opening at noon.

K-Days runs until Sunday, July 28.

Watch below: All the old favourites are returning to K-Days this summer, plus some new attractions. Lindsay Crowe and Peter Jelinski from Northlands share details.