2 auto dealers in Lower Sackville report having tires slashed

Two auto sales dealers on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., reported having numerous tires slashed on Saturday.

RCMP said the incident occurred sometime overnight on July 19 or early morning on July 20.

A total of nine vehicles had their tires slashed at these two locations which were close to one another.

Halifax District RCMP is seeking assistance from the public with this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-490-5020.