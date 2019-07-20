Kelowna firefighters extinguish explosion at recycling plant

Emergency crews attended an explosion at a recycling plant in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon.

It’s not yet known what caused the explosion at Cascades Recovery on Cambro Road, near Sexsmith Road, but firefighters had to extinguish a fire in a baler.

“We don’t know at this point if the explosion was caused by something that was put into the recycling, like a propane tank that shouldn’t have been there,” said Cascades Recovery manager Deanne Stephenson, “or if it was a faulty hydraulic pipe.”

The explosion occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Stephenson said there were no injuries, everybody evacuated safely and that no damage was done to the building.

She added “I think this is a good reminder for everybody to be cautious of what they put in their recycling, like propane tanks and other flammable items, like cellphones and batteries, especially this time of year when it’s really hot.”