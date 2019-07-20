Taylor Hall tournament gives back to the Boys and Girls Club of Kingston

On Saturday morning, NHL player Taylor Hall hosted his sixth annual ball hockey tournament to support the Boys and Girls Club.

Despite the heat, a couple of hundred people came out to support the Taylor Hall Charity Ball Hockey Tournament in downtown Kingston.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to play ball hockey and have some fun, but it’s also a great thing for the city of Kingston,“ Hall said.

“I hope kids come down and try to meet hockey players.”

The 2018 Hart Memorial Trophy winner participated in a few games of ball hockey in the Metro parking lot off Princess Street along with 50 other NHL players, including Bryan Allen, John Tripp, Warren Foegele and Mike McLeod, who came out in support.

A total of 30 teams competed for the Taylor Hall Cup.

The funds raised from the event will go directly to the Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area.

Hall himself has a personal connection to the Boys and Girls Club. Even though Calgary is his hometown, he told Global News that while growing up, he spent his years as a teen in Kingston and was part of the Boys and Girls Club.

“I was able to go after school and in the summers and do the things that I like to do by staying active,” he said.

“Now that I have the platform that I do now, I try to give back the best that I can.”

The tournament has already raised over $100,000 this year for the Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area.