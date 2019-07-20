Ice cream sandwiches recalled over risk of metal particles
A Canadian dairy co-operative says it is recalling two types of ice cream sandwiches over concerns there might be metal particles in the product.
A statement from Agropur released Friday says the sandwiches were sold in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
The statement says the Iceberg brand sandwiches sold in boxes of 8 and the Originale Augustin brand sold in boxes of 30 are being recalled.
It says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is overseeing the voluntary recall.
Agropur says they haven’t received any reports of injuries.
The co-operative is asking for the product to be taken off shelves and customers can return the boxes to stores for a full refund.
