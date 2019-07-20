Canada
July 20, 2019 12:48 pm

Halifax heritage advisory committee to consider adding fire hall to registry

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Fire and Emergency's Station 2 at 5988 University Ave.

Google Maps
A A

Halifax’s heritage advisory committee is set to consider whether it will explore adding a local fire hall to its registry of heritage properties.

The addition of Fire Hall 2, located at 5988 University Ave., will be up for debate at the committee’s meeting on Wednesday.

READ MORE: A piece of Canadian firefighting history returns to Halifax

Municipal staff are recommending council ask for a staff report on the subject, but the ultimate decision lies with the advisory committee.

According to the request, the fire hall is an example of one of Halifax’s earliest fully concrete buildings and was designed by the same architect who worked on the home of the Bengal Lancers.

WATCH: A look inside Canada’s oldest and smallest legislature on its 200th anniversary

The building still serves as a functioning fire hall and, in October 2018, was host to a 141-year-old horse-drawn steamer.

The Lulan was created in 1877 by the Manchester Locomotive Works in New Hampshire, and the machine played a role in helping to battle fires in the wake of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bengal lancers
Fire
Fire Hall
Fire Hall 2
Halifax
Halifax Fire and Emergency
Halifax Fire Hall
Halifax heritage advisory committee
Halifax heritage buildings
Halifax Regional Council
Halifax Regional Municipality
Heritage Advisory Committee
Registry of Heritage Property

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.