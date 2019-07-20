Halifax heritage advisory committee to consider adding fire hall to registry

Halifax’s heritage advisory committee is set to consider whether it will explore adding a local fire hall to its registry of heritage properties.

The addition of Fire Hall 2, located at 5988 University Ave., will be up for debate at the committee’s meeting on Wednesday.

Municipal staff are recommending council ask for a staff report on the subject, but the ultimate decision lies with the advisory committee.

According to the request, the fire hall is an example of one of Halifax’s earliest fully concrete buildings and was designed by the same architect who worked on the home of the Bengal Lancers.

The building still serves as a functioning fire hall and, in October 2018, was host to a 141-year-old horse-drawn steamer.

The Lulan was created in 1877 by the Manchester Locomotive Works in New Hampshire, and the machine played a role in helping to battle fires in the wake of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.