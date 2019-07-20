2 injured after being struck by vehicles in Toronto overnight

Toronto police say two people were seriously injured in separate collisions in the city overnight.

Police said officers responded to the first collision at 1:10 a.m. at Avenue Road and Webster Avenue, south of Davenport Road.

A police spokesperson said a 28-year-old man was hit by a vehicle in the area and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The second collision happened just over 20 minutes later in the area of Yonge and Bloor streets, police said.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dead after crash in Etobicoke

Officers responded to reports of a cyclist who had been struck by a vehicle, and police say that when officers arrived on the scene, they located a person who had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on the victim’s age in that case.

In both incidents, police initially said it was believed the drivers of the vehicles fled after the collisions, but investigators later determined that they had both stayed on the scene.

No charges have been laid in either case, though investigations are still ongoing.