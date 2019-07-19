B.C. scraps personal limits on out-of-province booze

British Columbians returning to the province will no longer have to limit how much Niagara wine or Alberta whiskey they pack in their suitcases.

Under prior regulations, B.C. residents were limited to bringing no more than three litres of spirits, nine litres of wine and 25.6 litres of beer, cider or coolers into the province.

While those restrictions were rarely enforced, Canadians in other provinces have run afoul of the law for carrying too much liquor over the provincial line.

In fact, the case of Gerard Comeau, a New Brunswick retiree who was busted at the Quebec-N.B. border with 14 cases of beer and three bottles of liquor — in violation of provincial laws — went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.

In the end, Comeau lost his challenge of the $292.50 fine.

The Ministry of the Attorney General says the move follows through on a 2018 pledge by B.C. Premier John Horgan to scrap the restrictions.

B.C. joins Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan in eliminating the rules, while Prince Edward Island has signaled it will also drop the restrictions.

