Bracebridge facilities available as cooling centres amid heat warning

Two facilities in the Town of Bracebridge are available for residents as cooling centres amid the heat warning in place by Environment Canada.

The Bracebridge Public Library and the lobby of the Bracebridge Sportsplex are open as cooling centres.

The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and the sportsplex will be open until 9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Cooling centres provide an air-conditioned environment where people can go to cool down during a heat spell.

Spending just a few hours in an air-conditioned environment can bring down the body’s core temperature and make it easier to handle the heat, the town says.

Meteorologists forecast significant heat in the low- to mid-30s, with humidex values of 40 or higher during the day on Friday and Saturday.

Little relief is expected Friday night and Saturday night.

