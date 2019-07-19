Burlington man arrested for allegedly stealing Amazon packages from front porches

A Burlington man is facing charges in connection to the thefts of several Amazon packages from the front porches of various residences in the Halton region.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Halton Police say they responded to several reports of packages being stolen from front porches and being replaced with empty boxes.

A suspect was captured on CCTV and appeared to be driving a black Mercedes.

Through public assistance and social media, police were able to identify the suspect and arrested him on Thursday.

Randy Potter, 36, of Burlington is charged with three counts of theft under $5000 and one count of failing to comply with probation.

He appeared in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

