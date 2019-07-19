Ottawa commits nearly $15,000 for security upgrades at Halifax mosque

A mosque in Halifax will soon be receiving some security upgrades, thanks, in part, to the federal government.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore announced Friday that the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre will receive up to $14,812 in federal funding.

The federal government is commiting nearly $15,000 to the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre in #Halifax. The funding will help cover possible security upgrades to ensure the community can practise their activities safely and securely.

The money will go towards improving the mosque’s security camera systems, along with an alarm system with motion sensors and keyless door locks.

Fillmore hopes the boosted security measures will “help ensure that community members can practice their activities safely and securely.”

“Recent tragic events in Canada and around the world have shown that we still have more work to do to build a safe, inclusive society,” Fillmore said at the funding announcement.

Ahmad Hussein, board chairman of the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre, believes the funding will add a level of comfort for those who regularly attend the mosque.

“With the rise of Islamophobia across North America, we here in Halifax take comfort in the fact that we have a government that is genuinely concerned for our well-being and safety and is committed to actually ensuring that safety,” Hussein stated.

Hussein says the funding will go towards helping the mosque upgrade its CCT program to help cover the building’s blind spots.

The mosque will also be upgrading all of its security doors to a fob digital system, rather than the current key system.