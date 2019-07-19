City of Saskatoon to start resurfacing asphalt on Circle Drive

Asphalt resurfacing will ramp up soon on Circle Drive and other high-traffic roadways, according to the City of Saskatoon.

Work at the intersection of Circle Drive and Millar Avenue is expected to start at 8 p.m. CT on July 19.

Multiple rotating lane closures on Circle between Millar and the Circle Drive North Bridge will be in place during the weekends of July 19 and July 26. Access to Millar and Venture Crescent will be restricted this weekend.

Northbound and southbound Warman Road exit ramps will have rotating closures as follows:

Warman northbound and southbound exit ramp to Millar and Circle will be closed July 19 and 20;

Circle eastbound exit ramp to Warman northbound and southbound will be closed July 21; and

Warman southbound and northbound exit ramp onto Circle will be closed the July 26 weekend.

Some of the resurfacing will be completed in the evenings and overnight to reduce the impact on motorists. City officials are advising drivers to avoid the area or plan for delays.

Over $61 million will be invested by the city in 2019 on street rehabilitation, maintenance and operations.

Officials are reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention, and respect work zones.

For up-to-date information, check the city’s interactive road construction project map online.