Police release surveillance footage of suspect in murder of Brantford couple

Brantford police have released surveillance footage of a suspect in the double homicide of a married couple.

Officers were called to a home on Park Road South near the base of the Wayne Gretzky Parkway just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, where they found 64-year-old Larry Reynolds and 62-year-old Lynn VanEvery suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted to treat the couples’ injuries at the scene, but they both succumbed to their wounds and were pronounced dead.

Police say that there were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting who were not injured, although the number of other people inside is currently not being released.

The homicide is being investigated as a targeted shooting, but police say they’re still trying to determine a motive.

Two vehicles were seen in the area at the time of the shooting. One of them, described as a black four-door Chrysler 300 with blacked-out windows, was recovered by police a short distance away from the home on Rowanwood Avenue.

The other is described as a dark grey or black vehicle and the make and model of that vehicle is still being investigated.

The suspect is described as a male dressed all in black and wearing a black balaclava.

